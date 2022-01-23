ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirsten Dunst And Wagner Moura Starring In Alex Garland's New Action Film Civil War

By James White
Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving switched from the big screen to small for Devs, writer/director Alex Garland has already returned to movies for his next film, Men, which stars Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. But he's...

www.empireonline.com

