Amy Rocha steps down as softball coach at Salpointe Catholic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 16-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, is leaving coaching. Payton informed the team on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The 2009 Saints won the NFL title. Payton says he doesn’t “know what’s next and it kind of feels good.” Payton says he could coach again, but not likely in the coming season because that’s not where his heart is.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO