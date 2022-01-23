ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Rocha steps down as softball coach at Salpointe Catholic

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most successful high school softball coaches in recent history has stepped down from her post. Amy Rocha, a former Arizona Wildcat and Tucson native, resigned...

