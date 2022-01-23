Amy Rocha steps down as softball coach at Salpointe Catholic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Fr. Tolton Catholic High School Athletic and Activities Director Gary Link will not be returning next school year, according to a release from the school. "It has been a great privilege to serve as Athletic and Activities Director at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School," Link said. "I want to thank those who have given me the opportunity to be a teacher, coach, and administrator at this amazing school. I'm especially grateful to have had the honor of interacting with so many outstanding students, student-athletes, coaches, and staff and I'm thankful for the numerous achievements we've collectively attained."
Comments / 0