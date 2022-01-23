ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Packer Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is On The Way: ‘The Ladies Are In’

By Sharde Gillam
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7yWK_0dth9bhT00
Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

If you loved the first Girls Trip then you’re in for a treat because producer Will Packer has just confirmed that a sequel to the 2017 comedy is in the works!

Packer broke the news this past Friday during a segment of Good Morning America, telling the show the good news and giving a few details about the upcoming film. “Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at ‘GMA’: the ‘Girls Trip 2′ sequel, we are underway,” he said. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

Girls Trip premiered in 2017 and was produced by Packer along with director Malcolm D. Lee and Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, who also wrote the film alongside Harlem’s Tracey Oliver.

The original film starred Jada Pinkett-Smith, hip-hop legend Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and was a breakout role for comedian Tiffany Haddish, who rose to stardom immediately after the film’s release. The movie followed four college friends a.k.a the “Flossy Posse,” who reunited after many years of being apart for a girls trip to Essence Fest in New Orleans where they were in search of good music, good drinks, good men, and an overall good time.

“We are underway with ‘Girls Trip 2,’ and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” Packer continued on Good Morning America. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

While we’re not sure where this new venture will take the Flossy Posse just yet, we for sure can’t wait to find out!

Don’t miss…

5 Reasons To See ‘Girls Trip’

Will Packer Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is On The Way: ‘The Ladies Are In’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Girls Trip' Sequel Officially "Underway" With Original Cast Returning, Says Producer

One of the main things people missed during the worst parts of the pandemic was taking a trip. As most of us plan to have a week (or weekend) away with friends to try not to think about the coronavirus for a couple of days, turns out there are four famous girlfriends who are gearing up to do just the same: in an interview on Good Morning America, the producer of the 2017 hit comedy Girls Trip announced that the four leading ladies are coming back to do it all over again. Girls Trip 2 is coming!
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

A ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is in the Works, According to Film’s Producer

American film producer Will Packer, who produced the 2017 hit comedy film ﻿Girls Trip ﻿alongside Malcolm D. Lee, just recently announced that fans of the first installment can get excited, because a sequel is already underway. Packer made the announcement during a visit to Good Morning America﻿, where...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Will Packer
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Kenya Barris
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
TV & VIDEOS
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Trip#Good Morning America#Harlem#The Flossy Posse
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kathryn Kates: Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actor dies of cancer aged 73

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actor Kathryn Kates has died of cancer aged 73.Her death was announced on Tuesday (25 January) by her agents, who announced that Kates had died on Saturday (22 January).Remembering the US actor as a “powerful force of nature”, their statement read: “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning.“She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed.”Kates appeared in the first...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian comments on Tristan Thompson paternity drama for the first time

Khloé Kardashian has addressed the fact Tristan Thompson fathered a third child, with a subtle Instagram caption. Last month, basketball player Tristan made headlines when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she had given birth to his child, after getting pregnant while he was in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian's Khloé.
NBA
Variety

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson Movie ‘Father Stu’ Sells to Sony

Sony Pictures has acquired “Father Stu,” a true-life drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the faith-based movie, which will be released in theaters on Good Friday, April 15. Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, “Father Stu” tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film features Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he...
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Goes off on RHOA Cast Member While Filming Season 14

It’s rumored the upcoming season of RHOA will be full of drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” went through a cast shakeup for the upcoming season. Season 14 welcomes Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton as first-time peach holders. Sheree Whitfield returned. Plus, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora remained. Interestingly enough, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are out. It’s also looking like NeNe Leakes won’t be back on the show anytime soon. Phaedra Parks also has no plans to return to RHOA but Kandi has already said she would leave the show if Phaedra returned. While some fans are missing their favorites, it’s been rumored that a lot of drama has already occurred while the cast filmed season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Kanye West Mocks Pete Davidson's Style, Calls Relationship With Kim 'Fake'

Kanye West is not here for Pete Davidson and his relationship with the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. According to reports, the rapper has shared with his close friends that Kim is "making up story lines for her life" and that he is "sick of it". A source close to the star also says that Kanye has been telling pals that Pete "wears the worse clothes ever" and they look like "items from the mall". An insider revealed to The Sun:
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy