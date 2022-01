Canada are still the only team with an unbeaten record in CONCACAF qualifying as their 2-0 win over Honduras on Thursday moves them one step closer to next year’s World Cup. It was the opportunity to co-host the 2026 tournament that was supposed to be the true catalyst for football in Canada. But this exciting new team led by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Lille forward Jonathan David are not prepared to wait that long.

