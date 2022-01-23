ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larksville, PA

Look Back: Fire destroys Larksville High School in 1963

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Fire at Larksville High School. Facebook: The Old Luzerne County Forum

Photographer George Chukinas was taking pictures of the Larksville-Newport baseball game when he spotted smoke coming from the second floor of an annex building of Larksville High School on April 29, 1963.

Chukinas dashed to the building arriving about the same time firemen began to arrive.

“By the time water was brought to play on the building, the fire had gained headway and faced with poor water pressure, firemen were unable to contain the blaze,” the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper reported April 30, 1963.

More than 225 firemen from nine community fire departments battled the general alarm blaze at the high school.

Unable to make any progress, the fire destroyed the high school and annex building, equipment and school records.

Students at the school gathered and cried.

“Firemen did a tremendous job in containing the blaze to the two school properties saving the American Legion Post 655 Home and at least 10 homes, some of them double blocks,” the Record reported.

“The fire was discovered about 4 p.m. just 45 minutes after classes had been dismissed for the day. The flames had gained a good start before the first pieces of fire equipment arrived on scene,” the Times Leader reported April 30, 1963.

The high school contained 15 classrooms, a chemistry laboratory, gymnasium, auditorium, athletic facilities and a cafeteria along with offices and storage rooms. The school educated 437 students in grades 7 to 12.

“Firemen were driven back time and time again by the intense heat and dense smoke. At times, they were forced to divert their attention to protecting nearby homes and buildings,” the Times Leader reported.

Falling debris landed on several hoses that ruptured, hampering efforts by firemen.

Steve Natishan, a fireman from Edwardsville, and Joseph Petrauskas of the Kingston Independent Company, were injured and treated at Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston while several firemen were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

As firefighters battled the blaze, the baseball game continued.

“While their high school was being destroyed, the Larksville baseball team was playing a game against Newport High school on the nearby athletic field. Although the players lost their dress clothes and personal articles, the Larks won the game 7-5,” the Times Leader reported.

When the fire was extinguished, all that remained were two chimneys.

Students who went to Larksville High resumed classes at Edwardsville High School where they finished the school year. Seniors held their graduation ceremony at the Shawnee Theater in Plymouth on June 10, 1963

State Fire Marshal Michael Ryan and Larksville police launched an investigation, notably to identify four youths seen near the school before the fire broke out.

Within 10 days of the school fire, Larksville had four more fires damaging or destroying QT Novelty Shop on State Street, an outhouse behind a home on West State Street, a vacant home on State Street, and a carpenter’s workshop on Washington Avenue.

A search of newspaper archives did not return any results if anyone was arrested and charged with setting the school fire.

In the years prior to the fire at the high school, there were discussions to merge several West Side municipal schools into one school district.

A month after the blaze, a meeting was held with the Pennsylvania State Public School Building Authority in Harrisburg on May 29, 1963.

“Tuesday’s meeting is another step in the plans for the formation of a five-district jointure on the West Side embodying Larksville, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Courtdale and Pringle school districts. The jointure proposal has been developing since the Larksville High School was destroyed by fire on April 29,” the Times Leader reported May 30, 1963.

Eventually, the jointure did happened and also included Forty Fort, Kingston, Swoyersville and Plymouth to form the Wyoming Valley West School District.

