Retailers are not the only food sellers taking advantage of the sales opportunities posed by the digital shift; brands are getting in on the action as well. Mondelēz International, for instance, parent company of Oreo, Cadbury, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Trident and other popular brands, shared on an earnings call Thursday (Jan. 27) discussing the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 results that its digital growth has continued, soaring above mid-lockdown numbers, even in periods when mobility has been close to pre-pandemic levels.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO