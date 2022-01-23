ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Hands Free Driving: Are You Willing to Take the Risk?

atlantainjurylawyerblog.com
 4 days ago

Have you seen the new commercial made by GMC for its new Sierra and Yukon Danali pick-up trucks that features hands free driving? It shows a person sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck (I hesitate to call this person a “driver” because he is really not driving at all)...

www.atlantainjurylawyerblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Car Connection

Hands-free safety? IIHS to assess semi-autonomous driving systems

The IIHS will be the first independent safety agency to test the safety of hands-free driving systems, the insurance-industry funded group announced Thursday. The IIHS said that none of the semi-autonomous systems currently offered by automakers meets the criteria to earn a "Good" rating. The safety group emphasized that there...
CARS
WJBF

Lawmakers discussing possible hands-free driving law in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Georgia’s hands-free law took effect in 2018 making it against the law for drivers to have a cell phone or similar technology in their hands or touch any part of their body while they drive. South Carolina lawmakers are working to get the same there. “I have a two-year-old. So, I […]
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Thousands Of Chain Saws Recalled ‘Due To Injury Hazard’

TOWSON, Md. (CBS) — About 8,500 chain saws sold in hardware stores nationwide are being recalled because of a potential injury hazard. The DeWALT DWCS600 18-inch corded chain saws “can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. The recalled chain saws are yellow with a black handle and motor cover, and have date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5. They were made in Mexico and sold between June and November of 2021 for between $130 and $150. The recalled chain saw (Image credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission) So far, there have not been any injuries or incidents linked to the recall. Anyone who bought a recalled chain saw should “immediately stop” using it, the recall states. They can contact DeWALT at 855- 474-5875 or email recall@sbdinc.com to receive a prepaid-shipping label so they can return the chain saw and get a free replacement. Click here to read the full recall notice.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Self-driving car users should not face prosecution over road crimes, Law Commission says

Users of self-driving cars should be given immunity from a wide range of road crimes, Britain’s law commissions have said. The Law Commission for England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission have suggested drivers should not face prosecution for a range of motoring offences, such as dangerous driving and jumping red lights. They argue the driver should be re-defined as a “user-in-charge”, who would have different legal responsibilities.The commissions propose the creation of an Automated Vehicles Act to reflect the “profound legal consequences” of self-driving cars. Under the re-written rules, the person in the driving seat would not be...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
KETK / FOX51 News

TxDOT: Distracted driving fatalities went up by 50% in 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation for the Tyler region reported an increase in fatal crashes in 2021, with distracted driving rising by 50%. In 2021, factors such as “failing to drive in a single lane” and “unsafe speed” contributed to 176 fatal crashes and 193 total deaths in the Tyler area, […]
TYLER, TX
WBTV

S.C considers bill prohibiting driving with a cellphone in hand

North Carolina health leaders are hosting a town hall to discuss the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, vaccines and when to isolate or quarantine - and how the two differ. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper discusses preparations ahead of winter weather on Friday. Updated: 4 hours ago. As...
HEALTH
The Independent

Snow plough fires slush at traffic and causes 40 car accidents

A snow plough driver in Ohio was suspended after firing ice and slush at drivers, causing accidents involving 40 vehicles.Video of the incident allegedly saw the plough operator direct a huge arc of slush across the highway median and into oncoming traffic over the course of several miles.Truck driver Michael Lemon caught the incident, which police say left 12 people injured, on his cab dashcam.“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Mr Lemon, whose truck was damaged during the incident, told News5 Cleveland.“I didn’t know how to react, I was just dumbfounded that somebody could be so reckless.”And he added:...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving Technology#New Cars#Will Rock#Vehicles#Gmc#Sierra#Honda#Nhtsa
WSAV News 3

Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire. The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that water […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
iowa.media

Using cell while driving could cost you license under new bill – Hands-free law breezes through Senate Transportation Committee

The Iowa Senate Transportation Committee advanced Senate File 330 unanimously on Thursday. The bill would make it illegal to use an electronic communication device while driving unless in hands-free or voice-activated mode. There are a number of exceptions within the bill, however, it does adjust the punishment for violating Code...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Edmunds: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2022 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot has long been a favorite for three-row SUV shoppers, offering multi-passenger safety, comfort, cargo and convenience, all while remaining affordable and fuel-efficient. But the current-generation Pilot is getting on in years, having debuted for the 2016 model year, and that’s left the door open for some competitors. Among them is the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Redesigned from the ground up, the Pathfinder is going for a more premium image outside and in. So which SUV is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out. COMFORT AND VERSATILITYThe Honda Pilot swallows people and gear while delivering on-road...
BUYING CARS
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Create Statewide Expressway Shooting Dashboard; Providing Data And Context To Reported Shootings Throughout The State

CHICAGO (CBS) – ISP has created an interactive Statewide Expressway Shooting dashboard that contains past and recent data regarding the reports of expressway shootings in Illinois. In addition to providing context to the reported shootings, ISP says one of the main goals of the dashboard is to be timely and transparent by displaying the latest information that’s specific to each reported shooting located throughout the state. “We want to provide this information to the general public, community stakeholders, our traffic safety partners, other first responders, and our law enforcement partners to assure them that we are committed to our mission of ensuring...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy