WeeklyTrek Podcast: Supplemental — Interview with STAR TREK: PRODIGY’s Aaron J. Waltke

The ninth episode of the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy arrives on Paramount+ this week. We have details and photos to get you started. The penultimate episode of the first 10-episode story arc of Prodigy’s first season is going to be the first part of a two-parter. The two-part mid-season finale is a team effort, written by the entire season one writers’ room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, and Aaron J. Waltke), and it’s directed by executive producer and creative lead Ben Hibon. “A Moral Star, Part 1” debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 27, with the second part of the mid-season finale arriving on February 3.
