ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

WeeklyTrek Podcast: Supplemental — Interview with STAR TREK: PRODIGY’s Aaron J. Waltke

By Jenn Tifft
trekcore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a special supplemental episode of WeeklyTrek, TrekCore’s Jenn Tifft and host Alex Perry are joined by Star Trek: Prodigy writer/producer Aaron J. Waltke to discuss the making of “Kobayashi,” along with a number of...

blog.trekcore.com

Comments / 0

Related
trekmovie.com

Podcast: All Access Star Trek Follows Its Prime Directive To Talk ‘Section 31’ And “First Con-tact” From ‘Prodigy’

Tony and Laurie report that production on season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is back up and running after a brief Covid break, then discuss the upcoming Picard audio drama starring Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan. They talk about Discovery‘s nomination for a Make-up Guild Award (and a bit of Trek’s Emmy history) and a recent interview with Shazad Latif where he was asked about the status of the Section 31 show. They wrap up the news with a plug for the TrekTalks livestream event to benefit the Hollywood Food Coalition happening this weekend.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Podcast: The Shuttle Pod Crew Reveals Their Picks For Most Anticipated Star Trek In 2022

The Shuttle Pod crew is back after a brief winter hiatus and ready to ring in 2022. It can’t be understated just how much Star Trek is happening this year. With up to 51 new episodes of Trek on TV, documentaries, video games, comics, and much more, it’s certainly a big time for Trekkies. The full TrekMovie gang already went over some of the most anticipated items for the year, and Brian, Jared, and Kayla use this as a springboard to take a bit of a deeper dive into what we are looking forward to and why.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prodigy
trekmovie.com

Podcast: All Access Is All In For “Time Amok” From ‘Prodigy’ And Star Trek’s Big TV Future

Tony and Laurie start with all the recently announced premiere dates, renewals, and episode counts for Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, and Lower Decks, and speculate on what the next series to be created might be. They discuss Discovery‘s recent GLAAD Award nomination, John de Lancie’s latest updates on Q’s role and personality in season 2 of Picard, the success (and sheer entertainment value) of the TrekTalks online fundraiser, the new Q figure from Exo-6, the new toys coming our way from Playmates, and the arrival of a new episode of The Shuttle Pod.
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - First Con-tact

The last episode of Star Trek: Prodigy closed with some shocking revelations — the ship did have a previous crew, captained by none other than Chakotay, and things ended badly. Not only that, but it’s quite unclear how the ship ended up where it did and when it did, considering 17 years ago, The Diviner was looking for the U.S.S. Protostar before the ship even launched. It looks like there might be some time travel involved here.
TV & VIDEOS
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: PRODIGY Review: “Time Amok”

If I think abstractly about what Star Trek: Prodigy really is — a Nickelodeon show, ostensibly for kids — then any enjoyment I derive out of it should be purely incidental; just a bonus, really. Then an episode like “Time Amok” arrives, and all that gets thrown out the window.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy used an obscure reference to create Murf

Murf was created for Star Trek: Prodigy using an obscure reference. Murf is the cutest little…well, we don’t know yet, on Star Trek: Prodigy. Is it a slug? Couldn’t be. Much too cute for that. Sentient silly putty or a unique alien race that has yet to be identified in Star Trek lore? Have we even heard or seen anything like Murf before? Well, yes and no.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Star Trek#Trekcore#Weeklytrek
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy’s “First Con-tact” does something no other episode has

Star Trek: Prodigy delivered a first during “First Con-tact”. We thought we saw it all as fans, but Star Trek: Prodigy is challenging that notion. Fans of Star Trek have seen so much in their time watching the series. All sorts of great moments, like births of new characters, beloved characters getting married, fan-favorite characters being killed-off, ….salamander lizard babies….So it hasn’t all been good, but we’ve seen it all.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Watch Parker & McGee Have Hilarious ‘Star Trek’ Conversation in Tomorrow’s New Episode

Thank goodness, there will be an all-new episode of NCIS this week. Alden Parker and Timothy McGee shared a small moment. There have been a ton of teasers for this episode. Agent Parker had to have a conversation with Director Vance about his time as the team leader. Fans are still warming up to the new guy in charge. Gary Cole has done well with the character, though.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

First Look Images Of “A Moral Star, Part 1” – Episode 109 Of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

The ninth episode of the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy arrives on Paramount+ this week. We have details and photos to get you started. The penultimate episode of the first 10-episode story arc of Prodigy’s first season is going to be the first part of a two-parter. The two-part mid-season finale is a team effort, written by the entire season one writers’ room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, and Aaron J. Waltke), and it’s directed by executive producer and creative lead Ben Hibon. “A Moral Star, Part 1” debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 27, with the second part of the mid-season finale arriving on February 3.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

Why Audible Is Courting Celebrities for Its Original Podcast Slate

Audible has been in the audio-content biz for more than 20 years. Now, amid the recent podcast explosion, the Amazon-owned premium audio storytelling platform is aggressively investing in original and exclusive content — including a burgeoning slate from high-profile Hollywood talent. On the latest episode of Variety’s “Strictly Business” podcast — it’s a meta podcast about podcasts! — Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, and head of U.S. content at Audible, discusses the company’s strategy amid a flurry of new competition. Unlike free, ad-supported podcast players, Audible’s model is primarily geared around subscriptions and a la carte sales. “We approach content differently than other services,” Ghiazza...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Pays Tribute to a Classic Star Trek Episode

After previously paying homage to several of Star Trek's most beloved characters, the latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy paid tribute to a classic Star Trek episode with its title. SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Time Amok." And there it is. The title of Star Trek: Prodigy's eighth episode is "Time Amok." That title might ring a bell for any longtime Star Trek fans who are familiar with Star Trek: The Original Series. That's because the title is the reversed title of Star Trek: The Original Series' second season premiere episode, "Amok Time." Directed by Joseph Pevney and written by Theodore Sturgeon, "Amok Time" first aired on September 15, 1967.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy covers a dark theme in First Con-Tact

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy episode 7, “First Con-Tact”. Star Trek: Prodigy is a children’s series that introduces young ones to Star Trek and its concepts. Even so, it can have dark themes that might prove a bit unsettling to some kids. The seventh episode, “First Con-Tact” introduces one that is particularly disturbing when Dal runs into DaiMon Nandi, the Ferengi who raised him. (StarTrek.com has the full recap.)
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's John De Lancie Explains How Q Has Matured By Picard Season 2

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is on the way, and with its arrival comes a long-awaited reunion between Jean-Luc Picard and Q. The latter's return to the franchise means chaos for the titular character and friends like Seven of Nine and, while that’s nothing new for the character, John de Lancie recently indicated there will be changes with his character. Fans can expect a more mature Q here, which is a bit surprising.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy