Nutrition

The Benefits of Bone Broth

balancedbites.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBone broth is a super-food for so many reasons. To name a few, it’s been shown to reduce inflammation, improve digestion, and improve the quality of your skin. Bone broth provides our bodies with bio-available (very easy to consume, digest and absorb) forms of calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and other trace minerals...

blog.balancedbites.com

Food Network

What Is Bone Broth? Plus, How to Make It From Scratch

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Bone broth has graduated from trend to mainstream, available in cartons or bottles at almost every grocery store in the U.S. While the premade stuff is easy to enjoy, bone broth is still tastier if you make it yourself. Yes, it takes time, but the stove does most of the work. Here, all of your bone broth questions answered.
FOOD & DRINKS
#Bone Health#Bone Broth#Dairy#Cooking
Wyoming News

Many People With Asthma Have Mixed Feelings About Masks: Poll

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Although they report difficulty breathing and discomfort while wearing a face mask, most people with asthma still use them in public places during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. University of Illinois Chicago researchers conducted an online survey of more than 500 adults with asthma. They found that 84% reported discomfort and 75% reported trouble breathing or shortness of breath at least occasionally while wearing a face mask to guard against COVID-19. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
draxe.com

Benefits of Sunlight for Mood, Healthy Bones and Immunity

We often talk about how to protect yourself from the sun and even the dangers of UV rays, but the benefits of sunlight deserve lots of attention, too. In fact, too little of it can lead to mood issues, fatigue and vitamin D deficiency. Researchers have even warned that the...
HEALTH
Footwear News

Signs of Diabetic Foot Symptoms You Should Know

People living with diabetes know that the disease affects a lot more than just their blood sugar levels. This is especially true when it comes to your feet, since people who have diabetes are more prone to foot problems. That’s because having too much glucose (which is sugar) in your blood for a long time can trigger them, along with other serious complications, according to Medline Plus. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to signs of diabetic foot symptoms. Below, a roundup of some of things you should look for that could possibly be associated with diabetic foot, but...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

