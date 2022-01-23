ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire heard near president's home hours after army mutiny

By SAM MEDNICK Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day. Government officials had sought...

AFP

Shots near Burkina president's home as soldiers mutiny over anti-jihadist strategy

Shots were heard late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's president after soldiers staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents. Residents also reported they saw a helicopter above the private residence of President Roch Marc Kabore in the capital Ouagadougou. It followed gunfire earlier Sunday at several army bases, prompting fears of yet another coup in a volatile West African country prone to military takeovers. Meanwhile, demonstrators protesting over the government's handling of the jihadist threat set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party.
wtvbam.com

Explainer-Why is Burkina Faso’s army mutinying?

DAKAR (Reuters) – The West African nation of Burkina Faso hit international headlines on Sunday when machinegun fire rang out from barracks as soldiers demanded more support from their political and military leaders. Here’s what you need to know. WHY SOLDIERS ARE MUTINYING. A spokesperson for the mutineers...
#Military Government#Military Junta#Mali#Ouagadougou#The Associated Press#Ap#Islamic#West African#Ecowas#Defense#Rtb
atlantanews.net

Gunfire Heard in Burkina Barracks; Government Denies Army Takeover

OUGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - Gunfire rang out from several military camps in Burkina Faso early Sunday, the government said, but it denied the military had seized power. Heavy arms fire at the capital Ouagadougou's Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army's general staff and a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt, began at least as early as 5 a.m. (0500 GMT), a Reuters reporter said.
