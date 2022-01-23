ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DEVIL’S REIGN COMES TO A CATACLYSMIC END IN UPCOMING OMEGA ISSUE!

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEVIL’S REIGN COMES TO A CATACLYSMIC END IN UPCOMING OMEGA ISSUE!. Chip Zdarsky, Rafael de Latorre, and more tell stories about the shocking final moments and aftermath of DEVIL’S REIGN in DEVIL’S REIGN: OMEGA #1, coming in May. Spinning out of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s...

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

Related
horrornews.net

DEVIL’S REIGN #2 AND THOR #20 RETURN TO COMIC SHOPS WITH NEW PRINTINGS!

Fans will get a chance to dive into Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event DEVIL’S REIGN and the latest epic in Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s hit run on THOR with new printings of DEVIL’S REIGN #2 and THOR #20! These sold-out issues will be available at comic shops starting on February 16, complete with exciting second printing covers.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Exclusive Preview – Devil’s Reign #3

In the Marvel Universe, Wilson Fisk is the mayor of New York City. However, the Kingpin hasn’t gone legitimate, he’s just gotten more powerful. In the Devil’s Reign crossover, Fisk has finally made his move against NYC’s superheroes. The Avengers have gone underground, and at least two of the Fantastic Four have been captured. Even Ben Reilly, the clone masquerading as Spider-Man, has been arrested by the NYPD. Devil’s Reign #3. n X-Men #1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#Marvel Comics#Super Heroes#Elektra#Kingpin#Marvel Com
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Batman’ Director Explains Robert Pattinson’s Emo-Eyeliner: ‘You Can’t Not Wear That’

When the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” debuted in August 2020, it left comic book fans buzzing over the look of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. The character takes off his Batman mask to reveal he’s sporting some serious emo-eyeliner. It’s taken well over a year, but Reeves finally weighed in on the makeup choice during a recent interview with Esquire magazine. “You can’t wear a cowl and not wear that,” Reeves said. “All of the Batmen wear that. I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there’s the sweating and the dripping and the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Peter Dinklage: Donald Trump Jr launches bizarre attack on actor over criticism of ‘backward’ Snow White remake

Donald Trump Jr has attacked Peter Dinklage for criticising Disney’s “f***ing backward” remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.The Game of Thrones star hit out at the reboot in a recent podcast interview, where he slammed Disney for falling back on a story based on damaging stereotypes surrounding dwarfism, calling out double standards in the film industry.“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?” Dinklage saidWhile Disney has responded to the criticism from Dinklage saying they “are consulting...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates dies

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency)“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.“A true icon. We will miss you”.Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark. Read More Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increaseMan released after arrest as part of investigation into Mark Hall killingMan arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
horrornews.net

STRANGE ACADEMY’S FIRST SEMESTER ENDS BUT THERE’S MORE MAGIC TO COME…

In 2020, Marvel Comics welcomed fans new and old to STRANGE ACADEMY, an enchanting series by writer Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos. Set at Doctor Strange’s school for the mystic arts, the series saw some of Marvel’s most powerful sorcerers unite to teach the next generation of magic users. Over the course of 18 spellbinding issues, fans have fallen in love with bright new stars like Emily Bright, Doyle Dormammu, and Zoe Laveau, and saw just how bright the future of magic in the Marvel Universe is! The hit sensation will end its first chapter in April’s STRANGE ACADEMY #18 but there’s plenty of more STRANGE ACADEMY adventures still ahead…
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy