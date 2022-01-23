UGA researchers create disease-resistant hybrids from wild peanuts

Critical transitions, sudden responses to slow changes in environmental drivers, are inherent in many dynamic processes, prompting a search for early warning signals. We apply this framework to understanding the coffee rust disease, which experienced an unprecedented outbreak in Mesoamerica in 2012"“2013, likely a critical transition. Based on monthly infection data from 128 study quadrats in a 45-ha plot in southern Mexico from 2014 to 2020, we find that the persistent seasonal epidemic following the initial outbreak collapses in an evident subsequent critical transition. Characteristic signals of "critical slowing down" precede this collapse and are correlated with reduced rainfall, as expected from climate change, and planting of rust-resistant varieties, an ongoing management intervention. Recoveries from catastrophes may themselves be experienced as a critical transition and managers should consider the larger dynamical landscape for the possibility of subsequent transitions. Early warning signals could therefore be useful when evaluating mitigation effectiveness.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO