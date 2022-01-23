ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA researchers create disease-resistant hybrids from wild peanuts

By Allison Floyd CAES News
times-georgian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON — Using proven production practices to fight disease in the field, Georgia farmers produce half the peanuts grown in the U.S. each year. Modern...

www.times-georgian.com

Nature.com

Reduced rainfall and resistant varieties mediate a critical transition in the coffee rust disease

Critical transitions, sudden responses to slow changes in environmental drivers, are inherent in many dynamic processes, prompting a search for early warning signals. We apply this framework to understanding the coffee rust disease, which experienced an unprecedented outbreak in Mesoamerica in 2012"“2013, likely a critical transition. Based on monthly infection data from 128 study quadrats in a 45-ha plot in southern Mexico from 2014 to 2020, we find that the persistent seasonal epidemic following the initial outbreak collapses in an evident subsequent critical transition. Characteristic signals of "critical slowing down" precede this collapse and are correlated with reduced rainfall, as expected from climate change, and planting of rust-resistant varieties, an ongoing management intervention. Recoveries from catastrophes may themselves be experienced as a critical transition and managers should consider the larger dynamical landscape for the possibility of subsequent transitions. Early warning signals could therefore be useful when evaluating mitigation effectiveness.
AGRICULTURE
Deseret News

BYU researchers breed hybrid quinoa to combat global food insecurity

Quinoa, that nutty sweet seed we curiously refer to as a grain, has shot up the food chain from obscure California-hipster dish to an American culinary mainstay. Its popularity has now reached the level that the people who decide such things have officially ascribed a national day in January to institutionalize its consumption, which, unlike other arbitrary consumer days (looking at you, Slurpee Day), might actually be a good thing, considering the seed’s impressive profile of nutrition, with B vitamins, fiber, minerals and protein. Add to that its quick cook time and immense versatility.
SCIENCE
Newswise

GW Researchers Create Test to Quickly Identify COVID-19 Infection and Disease Severity

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Jan. 26, 2022) – George Washington University researchers have developed a blood test that quickly detects if someone has COVID-19 and predicts how severely the immune system will react to the infection, according to a new study coming out today in PLOS One. The findings could one day lead to a powerful tool to help doctors determine the best treatment plan for people with COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

ASF researcher believes disease will eventually reach the U.S.

ASF researcher believes disease will eventually reach the U.S. A researcher studying African Swine Fever says it won’t be easy to stop the virus from spreading to other countries and continents. Dr. Cassandra Jones with Kansas State University believes the ASF virus will eventually find its way here. “Based...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Nurosene teams up for research on mitochondrial genetics in neurodegenerative diseases

Nurosene Health's (OTCPK:MNNDF) unit NertraMark was selected by Mitacs, with the MitoCanada Foundation, Mitochondrial Innovation Initiative and The University of Toronto, to conduct research into mitochondrial genetics in neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases. "This research is critical for patients because it will enhance Nurosene's proprietary machine intelligence, allow us to fast-track...
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Reducing insecticide use with CRISPR: Gene editing could naturally rollback pesticide resistance evolution in disease-carrying insects

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Insecticides play a central role in efforts to counter global impacts of mosquito-spread malaria and other diseases, which cause an...
WILDLIFE
insidescience.org

DNA Shows Ancient Pack Animal Was a Donkey-Wild Ass Hybrid

(Inside Science) -- Ancient DNA may have revealed the genetic identity of the oldest known hybrid animal bred by humans -- the horselike kunga, prized beasts once given as royal gifts and said to pull the vehicles of nobility and gods. Roughly 5,000 years ago in Mesopotamia, clay tablets and...
WILDLIFE
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
