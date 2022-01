DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For as little as $29, you can buy one Apple AirTag to keep track of important things - like your keys, your bike, or even your car in case you lose it in a parking garage. But criminals are also tapping into this cheap tracking and are using it to track cars they want to steal or worse. According to police in Dearborn, they're seeing an increase in the number of people using the cheap gadgets to stalk someone else.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO