Wausau, WI – The Wausau Cyclones took on the Willmar WarHawks over the weekend as the Cyclones looked to extend their 4-game winning streak and extend their points lead over Milwaukee for a playoff spot. Wausau picked up a big 4-2 win on Friday and fell 2-1 in overtime Saturday, which moved their season record to (15-17-1-1). After earning 3 of 4 points possible on the weekend combined with a pair of Milwaukee losses Wausau now has an eight-point lead for the final playoff spot with just 13 games remaining.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO