Beverly Hills, CA

COVID-19 testing mega-site set to open in Beverly Hills amid test-kit shortage

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

Amid a shortage of COVID-19 test kits in Southern California and elsewhere, a private firm is expected to open its fourth COVID mega-testing site Sunday night in a lot on Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Crews were working throughout the weekend in an effort to open the site by 6 p.m. Sunday at 9900 N. Santa Monica Blvd., said Steve Farzam, Chief Operating Officer at 911 COVID Testing.

The site will then be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to perform up to 2,000 tests per day, Farzam told City News Service.

"We ultimately aim to accommodate the extremely high demand for testing by expanding our operations to the Beverly Hills/Westwood area to ease the hardest-hit hospitals such as Cedars-Sinai and UCLA,'' he said.

"We aim to assist ERs and first responders who have been crushed by a flood of patients,'' Farzam said. Emergency departments are essentially acting as shock absorbers, facing unrelenting stress as they struggle with staff shortages all while grappling with the sheer volumes of ER visits.''

Fraudulent COVID testing sites shut down by officials in South Gate, Bell Gardens

Officials are shutting down illegitimate COVID-19 testing sites that have popped up in South Gate, Bell Gardens the Southeast Los Angeles area.

911 COVID Testing also operates three other mega testing sites: at 302 Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica, at 1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd., across from the Getty Center and a 24-hour site at 9800 S. Sepulveda Blvd., near LAX.

Tests offered include a 24-hour PCR test for no charge, a $95 rapid antigen test and a 30-minute PCR test for $249.

To find out more about the types of testing offered or to make an appointment to get tested, visit 911CovidTesting.com or call (310) 569-5784.

ABC7

It's been 2 years since the 1st COVID case was confirmed in LA County. Where are we now?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. When ABC7 first reported the county's first case of what was then referred to as the novel coronavirus, there were only five reported cases nationwide. Health officials then said all five patients had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
