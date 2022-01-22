Highlander Invite

Friday’s basketball game between rivals CBHS and MUS at McNeill Family Fieldhouse won’t go down as the most artistic ever played. But for the Brothers and their unblemished record, it was a thing of beauty.
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor HOOVER – Hewitt-Trussville’s girls basketball team rode a dominant first-half defense to put away Spain Park 43-28 here on Tuesday night and earn the team’s 20th win of the season. April Hooks led all scorers with 17 points, hitting four three-pointers, while D’yona Jones added 13 and Jordan Hunter put […]
Comments / 0