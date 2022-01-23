ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBMS v BMS Basketball Travel Itinerary to BHS 1/27

By Admin
beltontigerathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3:00PM 8th Grade will dress out. 3:45PM- 7th A and...

beltontigerathletics.com

Related
kdmanews.com

Section 3AA/3A Basketball Schedule (1/27/22)

We will be broadcasted the Girls game between Yellow Medicine East and Minneota. Here’s the full schedule for Thursday, January 27th. Redwood Valley @ Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta – 7:15 pm. Jackson County Central @ Windom Area – 7:30 pm. Ortonville @ West Central Area – 7:30 pm.
BASKETBALL
beltontigerathletics.com

Varsity Tennis Pflugerville Tournament Itinerary

The Varsity Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Pflugerville tomorrow. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 6:00 A.M. The anticipated return time is 7:00 P.M. at the Athletic Facility. Sites:. Pflugerville High School: BBS, BGD. 1301 W. Pecan St, Pflugerville, Tx 78660. Weiss High School:...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
edglentoday.com

O'Fallon at Alton Girls Basketball 1-27-22

The Panthers travel to Alton to take on the Redbirds. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
ALTON, IL
KRQE News 13

High School Hoops: Thursday night action

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball featured some good matchups around the metro on Thursday night. Here is a quick breakdown of some of the action. Starting off in class 5-A district 1 as undefeated Volcano Vista hosted Rio Rancho. The Hawks flew all over the Rams to win 60-41 and remain unbeaten at 19-0 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
beltontigerathletics.com

Tiger Tennis Georgetown JV Tournament Results

The JV Tiger Tennis Team competed in a very solid Georgetown Tournament Today. Everyone played well but came up against some very good competition. The Tigers will be back in their next tournament in Copperas Cove next Thursday, February 3rd.
GEORGETOWN, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Tigers Fall to the Wildcats

Belton fell in the district opener to the Temple Wildcats 2-1 at Tiger Field. The Tigers struck first at the 30 minute mark in the first half as Mason Ladd was able to put away a rebound shot by Julian Zamudio. Opportunity after opportunity failed to hit their marks for Belton which kept Temple in the game and proved to be costly. With 5 minutes left in the half the Wildcats answered and tied the game. Temple pushed and pressured the Tigers into making mistakes. The Wildcat got the game winner with 14 minutes to play. The Tigers look to bounce back at their next home game against the Copperas Cove Bulldogs this Friday.
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Boys JV-A Takes Down Temple 1-0 in District Opener

The first District game for the Tigers was one to remember. It was a hard fought battle all night long. Both teams had great chances throughout the game. After some half-time adjustments, the Tigers took it to Temple in the 2nd half. We started moving the ball more and looked more comfortable overall.
TEMPLE, TX
KOLO TV Reno

Sports Caravan, 1/27

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week brought us a rare Thursday edition of the Sports Caravan. With Friday’s schedule much slimmer, we called an audible and rolled the Caravan back in a day early. It did not disappoint!. We had two of the areas top boys teams facing off...
RENO, NV
beltontigerathletics.com

Baseball Parent Meetings (1/29/2022)

On Saturday, January 29th the Belton Baseball teams will compete against each other in an intra-squad scrimmage. The JV White team will scrimmage from 10AM to 12PM. The JV Red will follow from 12:30PM to 2:30PM and the Varsity will play from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. A meeting for the parents will be held at the baseball field immediately following each team’s scrimmage. Please try to make the meeting that applies to your son’s team.
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Varsity Tennis College Station Tournament Itinerary

The Varsity Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to College Station tomorrow. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 5:45 A.M. The anticipated return time is 8:00 P.M. at the Athletic Facility. Sites:. A&M Consolidated High School: Boys Doubles. 1801 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, College Station, Tx 77840.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Boys Basketball Itinerary: Temple High 1/28/2022

• Meet at Belton High School – Boy’s Basketball Locker Room. • Arrival Time: 9th Red/White/JV will arrive @ 3:30pm to hand out equipment. • Departure Time: 4:00pm 9th Red/White/JV (the bus will leave promptly @ those times) Departure Time (Varsity)- 4:45pm. • Return Time: 9:30pm. Game Details:
TEMPLE, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Tiger Tennis Georgetown JV Tournament Itinerary

The JV Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Georgetown tomorrow. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 6:30 A.M. The anticipated return time is 7:00 P.M. at the Athletic Facility. Sites:. Georgetown High School: B Girls Singles, B Girls Doubles. 2211 N. Austin Ave. Georgetown, TX...
GEORGETOWN, TX

