SBMS v BMS Basketball Travel Itinerary to BHS 1/27

We will be broadcasted the Girls game between Yellow Medicine East and Minneota. Here’s the full schedule for Thursday, January 27th. Redwood Valley @ Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta – 7:15 pm. Jackson County Central @ Windom Area – 7:30 pm. Ortonville @ West Central Area – 7:30 pm.
The Varsity Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Pflugerville tomorrow. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 6:00 A.M. The anticipated return time is 7:00 P.M. at the Athletic Facility. Sites:. Pflugerville High School: BBS, BGD. 1301 W. Pecan St, Pflugerville, Tx 78660. Weiss High School:...
Bedford Grade 5 travel showed an excellent performance overall this past week, but especially on defense. They showed that defense can win games!. Holding Wayland to 0 points in the fourth quarter showed that Thursday’s practice with a defensive focus paid off. After the first quarter, Bedford was down...
The Panthers travel to Alton to take on the Redbirds. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball featured some good matchups around the metro on Thursday night. Here is a quick breakdown of some of the action. Starting off in class 5-A district 1 as undefeated Volcano Vista hosted Rio Rancho. The Hawks flew all over the Rams to win 60-41 and remain unbeaten at 19-0 […]
The JV Tiger Tennis Team competed in a very solid Georgetown Tournament Today. Everyone played well but came up against some very good competition. The Tigers will be back in their next tournament in Copperas Cove next Thursday, February 3rd.
8th period: 9th Red/White will report to the gym for set up and dress out. 5:00 PM: 9th Red will play Killeen on the Aux court. 6:15PM: 9th White will play Killeen on the aux court. 7:00 PM: Varsity will play Killeen on the main court. Ticket Link: Buy Tickets...
(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys held off Lenox, Stanton grabbed a nice win over CAM, Syracuse advanced to the NCC final and more from Thursday in KMAland girls hoops. Anna Parrott led Martensdale-St. Marys with 14 points in the win. Sadie Cox posted 19 points and Zoey Reed had 14 for...
Belton fell in the district opener to the Temple Wildcats 2-1 at Tiger Field. The Tigers struck first at the 30 minute mark in the first half as Mason Ladd was able to put away a rebound shot by Julian Zamudio. Opportunity after opportunity failed to hit their marks for Belton which kept Temple in the game and proved to be costly. With 5 minutes left in the half the Wildcats answered and tied the game. Temple pushed and pressured the Tigers into making mistakes. The Wildcat got the game winner with 14 minutes to play. The Tigers look to bounce back at their next home game against the Copperas Cove Bulldogs this Friday.
The first District game for the Tigers was one to remember. It was a hard fought battle all night long. Both teams had great chances throughout the game. After some half-time adjustments, the Tigers took it to Temple in the 2nd half. We started moving the ball more and looked more comfortable overall.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week brought us a rare Thursday edition of the Sports Caravan. With Friday’s schedule much slimmer, we called an audible and rolled the Caravan back in a day early. It did not disappoint!. We had two of the areas top boys teams facing off...
On Saturday, January 29th the Belton Baseball teams will compete against each other in an intra-squad scrimmage. The JV White team will scrimmage from 10AM to 12PM. The JV Red will follow from 12:30PM to 2:30PM and the Varsity will play from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. A meeting for the parents will be held at the baseball field immediately following each team’s scrimmage. Please try to make the meeting that applies to your son’s team.
EVENDALE — Today, St. Rita School for the Deaf is set to have a pep rally for staff and students, and a special guest is scheduled to make an appearance. According to a release, Ickey Woods will make his guest appearance at the pep rally at 2:00 a.m. >>Ickey...
The Varsity Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to College Station tomorrow. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 5:45 A.M. The anticipated return time is 8:00 P.M. at the Athletic Facility. Sites:. A&M Consolidated High School: Boys Doubles. 1801 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, College Station, Tx 77840.
• Meet at Belton High School – Boy’s Basketball Locker Room. • Arrival Time: 9th Red/White/JV will arrive @ 3:30pm to hand out equipment. • Departure Time: 4:00pm 9th Red/White/JV (the bus will leave promptly @ those times) Departure Time (Varsity)- 4:45pm. • Return Time: 9:30pm. Game Details:
The JV Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Georgetown tomorrow. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 6:30 A.M. The anticipated return time is 7:00 P.M. at the Athletic Facility. Sites:. Georgetown High School: B Girls Singles, B Girls Doubles. 2211 N. Austin Ave. Georgetown, TX...
Comments / 0