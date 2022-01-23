SBMS v BMS Basketball Travel Itinerary to BHS 1/27

Belton fell in the district opener to the Temple Wildcats 2-1 at Tiger Field. The Tigers struck first at the 30 minute mark in the first half as Mason Ladd was able to put away a rebound shot by Julian Zamudio. Opportunity after opportunity failed to hit their marks for Belton which kept Temple in the game and proved to be costly. With 5 minutes left in the half the Wildcats answered and tied the game. Temple pushed and pressured the Tigers into making mistakes. The Wildcat got the game winner with 14 minutes to play. The Tigers look to bounce back at their next home game against the Copperas Cove Bulldogs this Friday.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO