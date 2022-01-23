ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: FOX targeting Sean Payton for potential analyst job

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Payton is said to be contemplating his future with the New Orleans Saints, and he may decide to take a year off from coaching in 2022. Executives from at least one television network are reportedly keeping a close...

www.yardbarker.com

NFL
NFL

