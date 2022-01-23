1/23/22 No. 4 Purdue 80, Northwestern 60
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue in scoring with 22 and two of his teammates had double doubles as the Boilers (16-3, 5-3) beat visiting Northwestern, 80-60, Sunday in Mackey Arena. Purdue only trailed for 1:23 early in the first half and after built a 12-point halftime lead. Midway through the second half, Purdue built a 16-point lead, but Northwestern (9-8, 2-6) dropped the lead to five a couple of times.
- Four different players for Purdue scored more than 10 points
- Purdue dominated Northwestern around the basket, scoring more points in the paint (32-18) and grabbing more rebounds (33-21)
- Stefanovic was 6 of 8 on 3-point shooting.
- Both sophomore center Zach Edey (12 points, 10 rebounds) and senior forward Trevion Williams (12 points, 10 rebounds) finished with double doubles.
