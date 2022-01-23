1/23/22 No. 4 Purdue 80, Northwestern 60

Paul Chryst appears close to hiring a new offensive coordinator for the first time since he came back to lead the University of Wisconsin football team. After ESPN first reported last week that UW was targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram for the role, a State Journal source confirmed Tuesday that plan is in motion. Engram was the wide receivers coach for Chryst at Pittsburgh for two seasons during Chryst’s first head coaching stint and his son, Dean, is cornerback on the Badgers’ roster. Engram is set to replace longtime Chryst assistant and UW alum Joe Rudolph, who took a position on Virginia Tech’s staff as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.

