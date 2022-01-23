ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/23/22 No. 4 Purdue 80, Northwestern 60

By Nina Taylor, David Hickey
 4 days ago
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue in scoring with 22 and two of his teammates had double doubles as the Boilers (16-3, 5-3) beat visiting Northwestern, 80-60, Sunday in Mackey Arena. Purdue only trailed for 1:23 early in the first half and after built a 12-point halftime lead. Midway through the second half, Purdue built a 16-point lead, but Northwestern (9-8, 2-6) dropped the lead to five a couple of times.

  • Four different players for Purdue scored more than 10 points
  • Purdue dominated Northwestern around the basket, scoring more points in the paint (32-18) and grabbing more rebounds (33-21)
  • Stefanovic was 6 of 8 on 3-point shooting.
  • Both sophomore center Zach Edey (12 points, 10 rebounds) and senior forward Trevion Williams (12 points, 10 rebounds) finished with double doubles.

Purdue prepares to face Iowa in road rematch

Purdue men’s basketball is set to battle in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Thursday. Its December matchup against Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) was a brutal affair. Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) came out holding a double -digit lead for most of the game until the final four minutes, in which a series of turnovers and free throws led to Iowa coming within 2 points of Purdue. The Boilermakers held off the pressing Hawkeyes and won the game 77-70.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Purdue Women's Basketball: Layden's first-quarter buzzer beater highlights first half

The Purdue women’s basketball (12-7, 3-5) team led 30-26 at the half against Minnesota (9-11, 2-6) after an aggressive performance by senior guard Cassidy Hardin. Hardin has struggled in her last six games from 3-point range, shooting 10/43. Today, she came out confident, still firing up shots behind the constant encouragement of head coach Katie Gearlds.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Boilers ready to pounce on weak Minnesota defense

The Purdue women’s basketball team aims to rebound against Minnesota after losing to two top-10 teams in their last three games. The Boilers aren’t just looking to rebound, but to get a good win under their belts to improve their tournament chances. Both then-No. 6 Indiana and then-No....
BASKETBALL
Caleb Benning Minnesota offer

Driving for 6: Alberts talks football offseason 'momentum'; Husker staff out on the recruiting trail. More from the AD, and the next stop on Nebraska's recruiting tour being a talent-rich area the Huskers have struggled to gain a foothold in lately.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quinn

Quinn staying in Dallas, named NFL's top assistant. For the last two weeks, Dan Quinn's name has remained in the news, mostly because he's been interviewing for head coaching jobs across the league.
NFL
Tigers land another Hopper from transfer portal

The Missouri football program added depth to its linebacker corps Thursday afternoon, bringing in redshirt junior Ty'Ron Hopper from the transfer portal. After three seasons at Florida, the linebacker both entered and withdrew his name from the transfer portal last Thursday, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Hopper reentered the portal Monday and on Thursday afternoon tweeted his commitment to the Tigers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UW System Board of Regents sets meeting to approve new Wisconsin football offensive coordinator

Bobby Engram’s hire as the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive coordinator is imminent and could become official as soon as Friday. The UW System Board of Regents’ executive committee has a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday to discuss compensation for the Badgers offensive coordinator. Engram has been on the Baltimore Ravens staff for the past eight years and coached under UW head coach Paul Chryst for two seasons at Pittsburgh. State Journal sources have confirmed Engram is Chryst’s choice after ESPN reports last week first broke the news.
NFL
5 questions about Wisconsin football's likely hire of Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

Paul Chryst appears close to hiring a new offensive coordinator for the first time since he came back to lead the University of Wisconsin football team. After ESPN first reported last week that UW was targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram for the role, a State Journal source confirmed Tuesday that plan is in motion. Engram was the wide receivers coach for Chryst at Pittsburgh for two seasons during Chryst’s first head coaching stint and his son, Dean, is cornerback on the Badgers’ roster. Engram is set to replace longtime Chryst assistant and UW alum Joe Rudolph, who took a position on Virginia Tech’s staff as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.
NFL
Quinn staying in Dallas, named NFL's top assistant

For the last two weeks, Dan Quinn's name has remained in the news, mostly because he's been interviewing for head coaching jobs across the league. But on Thursday, the news has remained positive for the Cowboys and for Quinn. Earlier in the day, reports around the league have said Quinn...
NFL
