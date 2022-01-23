Pacers Fall To Suns After Wins Over Lakers And Warriors
The Indiana Pacers have not had a good season, but they had been coming off of two surprising wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors (both on the road).
However, the Phoenix Suns snapped their two-game winning streak when they beat the Pacers in Arizona on Saturday night 113-103.
The Pacers still remain as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and fell to 17-30 in 47 games played on the season.
They are a veteran led team, so this year has been a huge disappointment.
Six players scored in double-digits for the Pacers, and Chris Duarte led the way with 17 points.
As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 36-9 record in 45 games played this season.
They made the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
However, they look like a team who may have another shot to make the NBA Finals this season.
