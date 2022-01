If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to be in Aaron Rodgers’ shoes, it’s Brett Favre. Before Rogers was the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback deciding whether or not to stay with the franchise where he made his mark or move on to another team, that was Favre’s decision towards the end of his career. Favre ended up leaving Green Bay and eventually playing for their hated rival, the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, there are rumors abound that Rodgers could decide he wants a fresh start with a team like the Denver Broncos.

