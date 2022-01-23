State Reports 3,167 New COVID Cases Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added nearly 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations rose slightly and the statewide positivity rate dipped below 14%, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. While some key metrics are trending in the right direction, state officials and health care leaders are encouraging Marylanders to keep up good habits such as masking, social distancing, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated and boosted. Hospitalizations increased by 31, bringing the total of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 to 2,361. With the number of deaths up by 74, 12,978 residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO