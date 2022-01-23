State Reports 3,167 New COVID Cases Sunday

SUNDAY UPDATE: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 53 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 43,883 new positive cases.
The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. New totals for the county are 28,059 deaths, 2,257,502 positive cases, and 4,507 current hospitalizations for Covid-19.
Covid test results have now been made available to more than 10,630,000 people, with 20 percent testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 17.3 percent.
COVID-19 Daily Update:January 16, 2022New Cases: 43,883 (2,257,502 to date)New Deaths: 53 (28,059 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 4,507 pic.twitter.com/Z9b5hY34sN
