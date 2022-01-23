ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State Reports 3,167 New COVID Cases Sunday

Cover picture for the articleThe state Department of Health reported 3,167 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 202,273. Four new...

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Nearly 2,400 New Cases As Positivity Rate Drops Below 14%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added nearly 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations rose slightly and the statewide positivity rate dipped below 14%, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. While some key metrics are trending in the right direction, state officials and health care leaders are encouraging Marylanders to keep up good habits such as masking, social distancing, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated and boosted. Hospitalizations increased by 31, bringing the total of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 to 2,361. With the number of deaths up by 74, 12,978 residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Average Positivity Rate Falling, But Massive Backlog Of Tests Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate now on a downward trend following the arrival of the omicron variant, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 35,504 new cases and 37 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one person in their 20s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,264,935, which includes 41,935 reinfections. These figures include tests processed over the weekend. The health department admitted that there is a very large backlog in test reporting currently: “The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is creating the highest volume of lab reports since the beginning of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadline

L.A. County Surpasses 28,000 Covid Deaths; Reports 53 New Deaths, Along With 43,883 New Positive Cases—Sunday Update

SUNDAY UPDATE: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 53 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 43,883 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. New totals for the county are 28,059 deaths, 2,257,502 positive cases, and 4,507 current hospitalizations for Covid-19. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 10,630,000 people, with 20 percent testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 17.3 percent. COVID-19 Daily Update:January 16, 2022New Cases: 43,883 (2,257,502 to date)New Deaths: 53 (28,059 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 4,507 pic.twitter.com/Z9b5hY34sN — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth)...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Florida district will no longer allow excused absences for kids staying home due to Covid concerns

A Florida school district, the ninth largest in the nation, will no longer allow excused absences for students who remain at home due to Covid-19 concerns. Orange County Public Schools, which has over 206,000 students at 202 Orlando-area schools, made the announcement Wednesday, saying parents "keeping students home during the increased Covid-19 cases" will no longer be able to get excused absences for their children starting Jan. 31.
FLORIDA STATE
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES

