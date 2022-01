Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, $179 Roomba, more Apple rolled out the latest iOS 15 update to iPhone on Monday. Just days after seeding the iOS 15.3 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers, the final version has arrived. iOS 15.3 is now available, and as long as you have a supported iPhone, you can download it. iOS 15.3 is an even smaller update than iOS 15.2. There aren’t actually any major new features, which is something of a rarity for an update of this stature. Rather, Apple has loaded iOS 15.3 with bug fixes and performance...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO