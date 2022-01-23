ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Packer Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is On The Way: ‘The Ladies Are In’

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty


If you loved the first Girls Trip then you’re in for a treat because producer Will Packer has just confirmed that a sequel to the 2017 comedy is in the works!

Packer broke the news this past Friday during a segment of Good Morning America, telling the show the good news and giving a few details about the upcoming film. “Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at ‘GMA’: the ‘Girls Trip 2′ sequel, we are underway,” he said. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

Girls Trip premiered in 2017 and was produced by Packer along with director Malcolm D. Lee and Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, who also wrote the film alongside Harlem’s Tracey Oliver.

The original film starred Jada Pinkett-Smith, hip-hop legend Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and was a breakout role for comedian Tiffany Haddish, who rose to stardom immediately after the film’s release. The movie followed four college friends a.k.a the “Flossy Posse,” who reunited after many years of being apart for a girls trip to Essence Fest in New Orleans where they were in search of good music, good drinks, good men, and an overall good time.

“We are underway with ‘Girls Trip 2,’ and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” Packer continued on Good Morning America. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

While we’re not sure where this new venture will take the Flossy Posse just yet, we for sure can’t wait to find out!

