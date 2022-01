Michigan and Michigan State are set to meet on Saturday (for real, this time) so Dylan and Brendan are back with another preview podcast. Instead of going player-by-player, they go through keys and gameplan ideas for each team to attack the other. The discussion includes how Michigan State defends Hunter Dickinson, how Michigan slows down MSU’s transition attack and potential X-factors for both teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO