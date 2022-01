Following an iconic 2021 season as National Champions for the first time in school history, the Ole Miss Women’s Golf team is already off to a hot start in 2022. The Rebels secured a third place finish in their spring season opener at the Rapsodo in the Desert tournament in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. Ole Miss finished the first day of the tournament in fifth place on the leaderboard, but a team total of nine birdies in the final four holes of the last day pushed the Rebels to a bronze medal finish.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO