Governor’s school choice proposal to be limited to 10,000 scholarships, available to students with IEP or currently enrolled in public school
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has posted details of her Students First Scholarships proposal online. Reynolds is proposing Education Savings Accounts for a limited group of families. According to the Governor’s website, parents who choose to move their eligible children from public to private schools or other educational programs will...www.iowa.media
Comments / 0