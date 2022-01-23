ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Governor’s school choice proposal to be limited to 10,000 scholarships, available to students with IEP or currently enrolled in public school

By News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Governor Kim Reynolds has posted details of her Students First Scholarships proposal online. Reynolds is proposing Education Savings Accounts for a limited group of families. According to the Governor’s website, parents who choose to move their eligible children from public to private schools or other educational programs will...

