Bella Hadid has opened up about her struggles with anxiety and defended posting selfies where she could be seen crying during a tough time. During an appearance on Wall Street Journal’s My Monday Morning on Monday (17 January), the 25-year-old model discussed her experiences with anxiety in response to a question about her secret to putting together a “great outfit,” with Hadid explaining that she hasn’t had a stylist in nearly two years, and that being on her own contributed to her struggles with mental health.“I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO