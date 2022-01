Space tugs are designed for the peaceful extraction of defunct satellites, but if they're programmed to do so, they could deorbit another space agency's active satellite. A Chinese space tug satellite, Shijian-21 (SJ-21), grabbed onto one of the country's other satellites and pulled it out of its orbit into a "super-graveyard drift orbit", a report from The Drive reveals. The new development has drawn concern from U.S. officials, who say the technology could be used to compromise other countries' satellite operations.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO