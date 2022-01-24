Sienna Mae Gomez Accused of Sexually Assaulting Netflix 'Hype House' Star Jack Wright

HEYWHAT’SUPYOUGUYS! Today we’ll be talking about the series that almost never came to be: Netflix’s Hype House. Netflix quietly released its TikTok reality series, which follows a group of social-media influencers living in a mansion together in Los Angeles. Described as “a social-media collective,” the series follows Cole Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy (@lilhuddy), Nikita Dragun (@nikitadragun), Thomas Petrou (@petroutv), Kouvr Annon (@k0uvr), Larri Merritt (@larrayeeee), Alex Warren (@alexwaarren), and Jack Wright (@jack.wright) as they deal with drama and content creating. Sienna Mae Gomez, who was originally announced in the series, was removed entirely from the show after news of allegedly sexually assaulting fellow Hype House member Jack Wright came out. The show briefly dives into sensitive issues like Nikita Dragun’s alleged blackfishing that doesn’t end up being resolved; it was only a small anticlimactic moment at the end of an episode. Commentary YouTubers had a lot to say about the Hype House, as it is a popular topic for them to analyze and poke fun of. And as more internet celebrities are diving into mainstream entertainment, the D’Amelio sisters’ show on Hulu and Addison Rae’s She’s All That for Netflix, YouTubers have continued to be critical of how their profession is portrayed in popular media. Below are some analyses from the people who know content creation the best: YouTubers.

