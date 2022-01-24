ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sienna Mae Gomez Accused of Sexually Assaulting Netflix 'Hype House' Star Jack Wright

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok creator Jack Wright, who also featured in Netflix's Hype House, accused his collaborator and fellow social media star Sienna Mae Gomez of sexual assault. Wright, 18, published a 17-minute video on YouTube on Jan. 20, outlining his allegations. Gomez, also 18, has denied the allegations in a statement released by...

popculture.com

dexerto.com

TikToker Jack Wright breaks down after addressing Sienna Mae assault allegations

TikToker Jack Wright broke his silence on the sexual assault allegations against fellow creator Sienna Mae Gomez by addressing viral videos that made headlines in 2021. Wright opened up on multiple episodes of hostility that he claimed would routinely happen between Gomez and himself. He described a pattern of Gomez “breaking into [his] house,” with Wright waking up to “her hand in his pants.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Tab

Everything Sienna Mae Gomez said in her statement denying Jack Wright’s allegations

Trigger warning: This article contains discussions of sexual assault. After eight months of speculation, last week TikTok and Hype House star Jack Wright released a 17-minute long video about his alleged experience with Sienna Mae Gomez. Since releasing his video last week, Sienna Mae Gomez has lost over 700,000 TikTok followers and over 62,000 Instagram followers in the last four days. Yesterday, Sienna released an apology in the form of a blog post with pictures of her and Jack. In the post she discusses and denies the claims Jack made in his YouTube video and addresses why she didn’t feature in Netflix’s Hype House series despite being one of the leading roles.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

YouTubers React to Netflix’s Hype House

HEYWHAT’SUPYOUGUYS! Today we’ll be talking about the series that almost never came to be: Netflix’s Hype House. Netflix quietly released its TikTok reality series, which follows a group of social-media influencers living in a mansion together in Los Angeles. Described as “a social-media collective,” the series follows Cole Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy (@lilhuddy), Nikita Dragun (@nikitadragun), Thomas Petrou (@petroutv), Kouvr Annon (@k0uvr), Larri Merritt (@larrayeeee), Alex Warren (@alexwaarren), and Jack Wright (@jack.wright) as they deal with drama and content creating. Sienna Mae Gomez, who was originally announced in the series, was removed entirely from the show after news of allegedly sexually assaulting fellow Hype House member Jack Wright came out. The show briefly dives into sensitive issues like Nikita Dragun’s alleged blackfishing that doesn’t end up being resolved; it was only a small anticlimactic moment at the end of an episode. Commentary YouTubers had a lot to say about the Hype House, as it is a popular topic for them to analyze and poke fun of. And as more internet celebrities are diving into mainstream entertainment, the D’Amelio sisters’ show on Hulu and Addison Rae’s She’s All That for Netflix, YouTubers have continued to be critical of how their profession is portrayed in popular media. Below are some analyses from the people who know content creation the best: YouTubers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Janet Jackson Just Responded to Rumors She Had a Secret Baby That She Kept From Her Ex-Husband

After decades of rumors about Janet Jackson and James DeBarge’s daughter and claims they had a secret child before their divorce, the conspiracy theories have officially been shut down. In an interview on A&E and Lifetime’s two-part docuseries, Janet, Jackson shut down the 30-year-old rumor she had a secret baby with her ex-husband that he didn’t know about. “I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that. That’s not right,” she said. In the docuseries, Jackson explained that the rumors started in 1984 when she was a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC

