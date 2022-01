That buzzsaw was Cripe and Brook combining for 65 of the 75. The Bulldogs were shorthanded and could not match up with 19-4 2A #10 ranked Pioneer Panther scoring duo. The Bulldogs went on a small run to start the second quarter to close the gap to 8, but Pioneer ended the half on a run of their own taking a 41-20 halftime lead. The Bulldogs were 1-14 shooting in the third quarter as Pioneer extended the lead to 64-23. The Bulldogs gave it everything they had and won the 4th quarter, but Pioneer won the game 75-35.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO