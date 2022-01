As the spring semester begins on Wednesday at The University of Scranton, athletics action heated up over several sports last week. Headlining the week was the extension of winning streaks by women's swimming & diving (who are unbeaten on the year), women's basketball, and men's basketball. Meanwhile, the track & field teams picked up their indoor season for the first time in over a month.

