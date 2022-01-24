ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Dog owner says pet left at Orange County grooming salon was stolen by employee; reward offered

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdKx9_0dtfhZzk00

An Orange County man is pleading for the public's help finding his beloved dog, who was allegedly stolen by the pet's groomer.

Keian Vahedy said that when he went to pick up his 5-year-old Maltese, Furley, from Pawradise Grooming in Yorba Linda, he was told the dog was stolen by an employee who only worked at the business for two days. The employee was said to have taken the dog and never returned.

Vahedy and his family blame the business. They say the grooming shop apparently didn't check the employee's background or verify his information.

Vahedy is offering a $5,000 reward -- no questions asked. He calls his dog "the light of his life."

Anyone with information can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department. People can also reach out with tips on Instagram .

Comments / 34

Jane
4d ago

Why would a grooming salon allow ANY employee to take a dog off the premises? Big red flag was ignored by other staff members!

Reply
22
Crackers
4d ago

What I would be loosing my mind seriously. Now no one is going to bring there pet to that establishment again... No pet is safe...

Reply(2)
17
Lori J
3d ago

This is so horrible! I'm very sorry, hopefully you have your beautiful dog home soon! We can't trust anyone these days!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorba Linda, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Salon#Maltese#Pawradise Grooming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy