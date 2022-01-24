Dog owner says pet left at Orange County grooming salon was stolen by employee; reward offered

An Orange County man is pleading for the public's help finding his beloved dog, who was allegedly stolen by the pet's groomer.

Keian Vahedy said that when he went to pick up his 5-year-old Maltese, Furley, from Pawradise Grooming in Yorba Linda, he was told the dog was stolen by an employee who only worked at the business for two days. The employee was said to have taken the dog and never returned.

Vahedy and his family blame the business. They say the grooming shop apparently didn't check the employee's background or verify his information.

Vahedy is offering a $5,000 reward -- no questions asked. He calls his dog "the light of his life."