Christian Horner maintains Red Bull’s relationship with Max Verstappen is “worth more than any contract” after the team successfully helped the Belgian-Dutch driver to win the Formula 1 world championship.Since Daniel Ricciardo left at the end of 2018, Verstappen has been Red Bull’s priority, ahead of teammates such as Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and now Sergio Perez.And the 24-year-old has already confirmed his allegiance to Red Bull and hopes to extend their partnership for many more years since joining in 2016.“I said on the radio on the in-lap [in Abu Dhabi], I want to do this with this team...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO