Ready to see Europe by sea? Climb aboard one of these TRIPS by Culture Trip or other sailing tours and set out on an oceanic journey full of nautical luxuries. Sailing in the Mediterranean isn’t the only way to explore Europe by boat. From the frigid waters of the Arctic Circle to the Cyclades Islands swimming around the Aegean, these sea trips and experiences – bookable with Culture Trip – let you chart a course in any direction and reach a port of call that holds a boatload of culture, history and recreation. Say ‘ahoy’ and come aboard on one of the best sailing and cruise expeditions in Europe.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO