ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Two-Year Low, Unemployment Falls in Tennessee

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unemployment in the state of Tennessee reached a two-year low in December, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state ended 2021 with an unemployment rate of 3.8%,...

ontargetnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

State and Counties have set New Record Highs for Active Covid 19 Cases

There are currently more than 200,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the latest data released by the Tennessee Department of Health. As of January 22, the last day reported in the data, there are 206,176 active Omicron COVID cases. The state has seen a 153% increase in positive cases since it started the month at just over 80,000. The last 10 days in the data represent Tennessee’s 10 highest active case days since the start of the pandemic. In fact, the 22 days of COVID data reported this month all rank as the 22 highest active COVID case days since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy