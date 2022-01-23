Two-Year Low, Unemployment Falls in Tennessee

There are currently more than 200,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the latest data released by the Tennessee Department of Health. As of January 22, the last day reported in the data, there are 206,176 active Omicron COVID cases. The state has seen a 153% increase in positive cases since it started the month at just over 80,000. The last 10 days in the data represent Tennessee’s 10 highest active case days since the start of the pandemic. In fact, the 22 days of COVID data reported this month all rank as the 22 highest active COVID case days since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

