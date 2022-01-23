ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

American Dad voice actors join Great Day

A new season for the adult animated series American Dad is coming. Joining Great Day are two of the voice actors of the show: Dee Bradley Baker and Rachael MacFarlane!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSVN-TV

Popular ‘American Dad’ series airs 17th season on Netflix Monday

Today, we’re celebrating Father’s Day. Actually, we’re celebrating one father: “American Dad.”. The animated comedy is now on Netflix and kicking off it’s 17th season Monday. Seems like a perfect time to meet two of the faces behind the American Dad voices. Hayley Smith, a.k.a....
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 18? Has the TBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Macfarlane
Person
Dee Bradley Baker
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 17 Viewer Votes

What’s ahead for the Smith family in the 17th season of the American Dad! TV show on TBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Dad! is cancelled or renewed for season 18. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 17th season episodes of American Dad! here.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: American Dad “Langley Dollar Listings”

American Dad begins a new season with Francine and Roger at odds after an opening as a realtor on a popular house flipping reality show, “Langley Dollar Listings,” becomes available. Francine is excited for a change of pace in her life, but the unreasonable complications of her new job give her pause, not to mention Roger’s growing resentment towards her.
TV SERIES
KHOU

The voices of "American Dad!" discuss what to expect in the new season

HOUSTON — "American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staying Power#American Dad#Animated Series#Cia
spoilertv.com

American Dad - Season 17 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 17 of American Dad has started airing on TBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Blumhouse Television Sets Stephen King Novel ‘Later’ For Limited Series To Star Lucy Liu; Raelle Tucker-Scripted The Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse Television has landed the rights to turn Stephen King’s bestselling novel Later into a limited series star vehicle for Lucy Liu. Series creator Raelle Tucker wrote the pilot script. Published in March 2021 by Hard Case Crime, Later centers around a literary agency owner, Tia, who is raising her son Jamie alone, and who finds herself on the brink of professional ruin when her star author client dies before turning out the work that will make her agency financially whole. Jamie has the supernatural ability to talk to the dead, all of whom tell him the truth. This is very...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy