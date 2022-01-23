Caitriona Balfe's self-esteem was 'in the toilet' as a model

As we inch closer and closer to Outlander season 6 arriving on Starz, the show continues to do a great job giving us video content. For a fine example of this very thing, take a look at what we’ve got below! Here, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, David Berry, John Bell, and many more do their part in order to recap the first five seasons of the show in just sixty seconds. As you would imagine, this is a nearly impossible feat given that you’ve got time travel, geographical travel, dozens of characters, important deaths, romance, trauma, adventure, and so much more to go through. Yet, all things considered, they do a pretty good job!

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO