Local author launches book

Local author Thomas Dearing has launched his new book, Gebirah, on Amazon. Dearing, a local man who works for King’s Daughters Medical Center, said he had always wanted to put ink to paper, and decided that now was the best time to make that dream happen.

The book is in the genre of “Magical Realism,” where extraordinary events with mystical implications and underpinnings further a story set in contemporary settings.

“It is set in the ‘real’ world, with something exceptional about it,” Dearing said.

“I have always wanted to do this,” Dearing said. “And a couple of years ago I decided that if I were going to ever get this done, it was time to get started.”

Dearing said the writing process covered a period of about eight months, from 2019 into 2020, followed by nearly a year of looking for an agent and attempting to go the traditional route to publication. When that did not progress in the way he desired, Dearing said he decided to go through Amazon and publish the work himself. Currently, Gebirah is available as an ebook, in paperback, and hardcover on Amazon.

Gebirah weighs in at about 105,000 words, or roughly 290 pages depending upon format, Dearing said. It can be found through an Amazon search of the author, Thomas A. Dearing, or the book title, Gebirah. Dearing said that he also has a link to the various formats on his Author’s Facebook page.

Dearing said he was surprised to discover that, aside from the satisfaction of completing a project he had looked forward to for some time, he also enjoyed the publishing aspect. Delving into the different formats, the editing process and the mechanics of blending text and covers together to fashion a book was fascinating to him.

“That was (close to) as much fun as writing it,” he said. The author did have help along the way, he said, resulting in Gebirah being edited three separate times. The first editor was a college friend, Chris Dickerson. The second (and third) editor, and the group who helped Dearing with the cover, was a company called Ebook Launch. The final result, with Dearing’s own efforts, is the book now available on Amazon.

With the first book under his literary belt, Dearing is naturally looking toward the future.

“The first book, while I was writing it, was very much what you would call a ‘one and done.’ But during the time when I was looking for an agent, it occurred to me that there was more I could do,” Dearing said. “I like the characters, and I like the premise, so now I have started on a sequel. And we’ll see where it takes us. Hopefully, this one will be out a little faster.”

Gebirah launched on Tuesday, Dearing said.