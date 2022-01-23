Library director fired

Income disparity is worse for Wausau residents compared to most metro areas around the country, according to the latest research from the Economic Policy Institute. Wausau’s figures, which examine the ratio of top 1% to bottom 99% income earners, also rank higher than Wisconsin in general. The top 1% average more than $1 million annually in Wausau, while the rest of city residents earn an average of just over $50,000 per year. That means the top 1% earn more than 20 times that of the city’s remaining 99%, a top-to-bottom income ratio that ranks Wausau 135th in income disparity among 916 metro areas around the country. The statewide ratio is 18.9, the study shows.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 27 MINUTES AGO