Library director fired

North Metro Fire Rescue District is seeking nominations from residents interested in serving on the district’s board of directors. Two at-large director positions will be up for election on May 3. Each position will serve a three-year term. The board of directors consists of five members who help establish...
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he fired the director of Lincoln Library because he wants to go “in a different direction,” but is still offering few details of what that new direction might look like. Langfelder addressed the library’s board of trustees Wednesday and told them he’s inclined...
There is a new face in the B.D. Owens Library. Edward Walton is the new director of Library Services and Operations for the University as of Jan. 18. Walton’s most recent job was the dean of the University Libraries and professor of Library Services at Southwest Baptist University, a private school in Bolivar, Missouri. Walton had this job for a little over 20 years before making the move to Northwest.
The Watertown Library will be looking for a new leader with longtime Library Director Leone Cole announcing her retirement. Cole has made her mark on the Watertown Free Public Library, said Chair Leanne Hammonds. “Leone Cole is retiring after 27 years as library director,” Hammonds said. “She has done incredible...
A LaSalle County Grand Jury subpoena, issued to the Seneca Public Library District on August 31, 2021, appears to be targeting the activity and communications of the former library director, Margaret Nolan, for her entire employment period. Documents requested from the library, pursuant to an investigation being conducted by the...
We hope to reopen on Tuesday, February 1st. Saturday, February 19th and Sunday, February 20th. Online January 21 at 10:30 a.m. Online January 26 at 7:00 p.m. Online January 28 at 10:30 a.m. Online. February 2 at 7:00 p.m. Online. February 11 at 10:30 a.m. Online. February 18 at 10:30...
Santa Maria’s top librarian and the public works director have abruptly left their jobs. Library Director Mary Housel and Public Works Director Kevin McCune reportedly were terminated last week. City managment staff remained mum about their status for six days before confirming the departures Monday night. “The city deeply...
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Lindsey Travis has been named as the new Library Director for the Sweetwater County Library System. She began her new duties on January 1. Travis replaces Jason Grubb, who served as director for 8 years. Grubb left his position at the library in. November. “We’re extremely...
Kristin Haddock has been hired as the new library director, replacing Martha Stalker, who retired at the beginning of the year. Though new to the position, Haddock is not new to the community, having served with the Sapulpa library for six years, and before that was the library director at Mounds for 8 years, and the only employee.
There may be no danger of the Grafton Public Library running out of books, but Library Director Beth Gallaway is worried about losing a much more limited resource: library staff. Gallaway issued a plea for residents to minimize staff exposure to COVID-19 by not going to the library if they...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County Fire/EMA Director Antonio Burden released the findings of the department's comprehensive policy review, which included an employee survey. The big takeaway is that the department's current policies could be making it harder for Augusta's bravest to get their jobs done. The survey found that...
Sacramento Public Library Chair, Eric Guerra formally introduced Peter Coyl as the new Director and Chief Executive Officer. The Sacramento City Council confirmed Coyl’s appointment on January 11. With his appointment, he will lead California’s fourth largest library system with 28 locations throughout Sacramento County. “We searched far...
The director of the Boulder County Office of Disaster Management sat down exclusively with Denver7 Thursday and addressed questions and concerns about emergency notifications on the day of the Marshall Fire.
In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including moldy roasted food, dead mice, and corned beef that was more than three weeks old. One eatery agreed to halt all food service after the inspector determined it posed “an imminent health hazard” to the public.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Families in Spokane Public Schools continue to deal with late buses and the district says those issues will likely continue through the remainder of the year. There are currently 95 bus drivers, but in the past, there have been approximately 150 for each route. SPS and Durham Bus Services recently consolidated to under 100 routes because of...
Income disparity is worse for Wausau residents compared to most metro areas around the country, according to the latest research from the Economic Policy Institute. Wausau’s figures, which examine the ratio of top 1% to bottom 99% income earners, also rank higher than Wisconsin in general. The top 1% average more than $1 million annually in Wausau, while the rest of city residents earn an average of just over $50,000 per year. That means the top 1% earn more than 20 times that of the city’s remaining 99%, a top-to-bottom income ratio that ranks Wausau 135th in income disparity among 916 metro areas around the country. The statewide ratio is 18.9, the study shows.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska legislative committee has approved a $100,000 contract to hire a third-party law firm to investigate the circumstances around the ousting of Angela Rodell, the former executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Legislators have been trying to get answers after Rodell was abruptly...
Grace Lutheran Church & School in Oshkosh is raising money for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Kris Bolda's classroom has 15 of the school's 160 students participating in the fundraiser.
