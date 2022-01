By opening its arms to the world of crypto, Canada could attract a lot of smart people, who are part of the ecosystem, said Katchen. Michael Katchen – the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at the Canadian investment management firm Wealthsimple – believes local authorities and regulators should create a crypto-friendly ecosystem. He added that blockchain technology is “wildly exciting,” while some of the smartest people in the tech industry “are flocking” into the digital asset space.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO