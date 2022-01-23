Body found in home destroyed by fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 41-year-old man was killed and six others were injured in a crash in Round Lake Beach Tuesday night. Fire Chief Greg Formica with the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said the crash took place around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lexington and Route 83. An 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and 2012 Chevy Silverado were found with severe damage and firefighters had to cut the victims out of the vehicles. Formica said the 41-year-old driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene and five people were taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville. The youngest victim is a 5-year-old who is in critical condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital. A 10-year-old victim and a 12-year-old victim are being treated at the same hospital where their conditions have been stabilized. A 44-year-old woman remains in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Police said the 40-year-old male Chevy Silverado driver from Wisconsin is in stable condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and has submitted to drug and alcohol testing. Police are still awaiting results to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. An investigation is underway.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO