ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body found in home destroyed by fire

1011theoutlaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe identity of the body found inside a house destroyed by fire has not yet be...

1011theoutlaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Fire destroys Evansville home, significantly damages another

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home on the west side of Evansville. It happened around 9:30 Tuesday night on South Barker Avenue. Division Chief Mike Larson says crews were on site in around two minutes. Officials say the house where the fire started was unoccupied at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Sangamon County Dispatch#The Sangamon Co
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Girl Left With Life-Threatening Injuries In Antelope Shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot in a car in Antelope early Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say the 16-year-old girl was with a woman and a 14-year-old boy when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to their car and started shooting. The girl was hit by the gunfire, deputies say. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and went into surgery. The sheriff’s office says she is now stable. Deputies say the 14-year-old boy was hit with broken glass in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and any other evidence.
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 5-Year-Old Among 6 Injured After Crash In Round Lake Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 41-year-old man was killed and six others were injured in a crash in Round Lake Beach Tuesday night. Fire Chief Greg Formica with the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said the crash took place around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lexington and Route 83. An 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and 2012 Chevy Silverado were found with severe damage and firefighters had to cut the victims out of the vehicles. Formica said the 41-year-old driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene and five people were taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville. The youngest victim is a 5-year-old who is in critical condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital. A 10-year-old victim and a 12-year-old victim are being treated at the same hospital where their conditions have been stabilized. A 44-year-old woman remains in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Police said the 40-year-old male Chevy Silverado driver from Wisconsin is in stable condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and has submitted to drug and alcohol testing. Police are still awaiting results to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. An investigation is underway.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

90-Year-Old Mary Veronelli Beaten During Paterson Home Invasion

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A  90-year-old woman was beaten during a break-in at her home in Paterson. Authorities believe she may have been targeted, though the suspect has not yet been arrested. “It was horrible. You can’t run. You can’t move,” Veronelli told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. She still has two black eyes from the attack she suffered in the middle of the night on Jan. 14. She was asleep in her bed when she heard her back windows smash, then saw a man come into her room. “Started beating me. Dragged me out of bed, and was pounding me,” Veronelli said. She managed to grab...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Boston

Samantha Schwartz, Accused Of Hiding South Shore Plaza Shooting Suspect, Held On $20,000 Bail

BRAINTREE (CBS) — An Attleboro woman has been charged with helping a gunman escape from the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last weekend. A prosecutor said Samantha Schwartz, 27, took the suspect to an apartment where he could hide and brought him food. On January 22, Dijoun Beasley was shot while shopping on the main floor of the mall. He died one day later. The gunman has not been arrested. Police believe the shooting was not a random act. “It is the actions of this defendant that show that she is a flight risk because multiple police agencies were actively looking for this defendant and the shooter since Saturday evening and they worked very, very hard to identify her,” the prosecutor said. “Her actions were purposeful. She stopped living at her home in Attleboro and instead started sleeping in different locations.” Schwartz pleaded not guilty to charges. A judge set her bail at $20,000 cash. She will return to court on February 18 for a probable cause hearing.
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKRG News 5

A dozen burglaries in Santa Rosa County lead to 2 arrested

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men, who allegedly are responsible for over a dozen home burglaries, were arrested Thursday, Jan. 28. Joshua Boudreaux, 22, and Rakishi Mosley, 21, are facing multiple felony charges that include several counts of burglary, petit theft and loitering and prowling. A vehicle was found by deputies on Ridge […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Driver Allegedly Responsible For Killing Six In Delray Crash Cited In May By Police

Traffic Stop Occurred On Same Road As Crash. Prosecutors Dropped Charges. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man identified by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office as preliminarily causing the crash that killed six people in West Delray Beach late Thursday night […] The article Driver Allegedly Responsible For Killing Six In Delray Crash Cited In May By Police appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder For Allegedly Killing Aunt In Neshaminy State Park Homicide

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt and leaving her body in Neshaminy State Park, Pennsylvania State Police say. Andrew Jennings, 20, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, among others, for killing Lisa Jennings in early January.  On Jan. 8, Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem. When officers arrived, Lisa Jennings was found dead with multiple stab wounds to her neck. Jennings was eventually identified after officials released images of her tattoo “Lisa” on her right arm. During the investigation, officials determined the homicide happened at 2219 East Cambria Street in Philadelphia.  The investigation also revealed Jennings traveled from the residence on Cambria Street to Neshaminy State Park on the morning Lisa Jennings was found dead.  Jennings was arrested on Jan. 11 due to a probation violation. He was sent to Bucks County Prison, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office eventually approved the following charges for him: murder, possessing instruments of a crime, obstructing justice, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.  Jennings acted alone during the incident, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

Report: High-Powered Weapons, Ammo Discovered At Scene Of Triple Shooting In Brownsville

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A drive-by triple shooting in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood led police to discover a cache of high-powered weapons and ammunition, according to CBS News partner The Miami Herald. According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting took place outside a home in the 2300 block of NW 58th Street on Monday January 24, around 10:30 p.m. Two men and a woman were hit. None of them suffered life-threatening injuries. While conducting their investigation, the guns and ammo were found inside the home. The Herald reports police found five semi-automatic rifles and 10 handguns. A neighbor, who didn’t want her identity revealed, said she heard the...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy