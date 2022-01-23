ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in northern Tennessee

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBdDT_0dtfR2h400
Waffle House shooting: Three people were wounded by gunfire and others were hurt by shards of glass after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in northern Tennessee. (Jason Davis/Getty Images )

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said.

One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.

Several people were also injured from shards of glass, WTVF-TV reported.

According to Clarksville Police Department spokesperson Scott Beaubien, police received several calls at about 2:55 a.m., ClarksvilleNow.com reported.

Police responding found the injured people outside the restaurant. Officers said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, WKRN-TV reported.

The shooting comes nearly four years after a man opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, killing four people.

Travis Reinking, 32, faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, shooting. He was arrested the next day after a 34-hour search, The Tennessean reported.

Jury selection in Reinking’s trial begins Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

No arrests have been made in the Clarksville shooting, WZTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot a man walking on an interstate in Nashville Thursday afternoon, a deadly encounter that shut down traffic on a normally bustling travel corridor in Tennessee, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in...
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

Kyle Rittenhouse heads to court to get gun used in shootings

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Friday on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest. Rittenhouse shot the men during the protest in Kenosha in 2020. He killed...
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's killing probed the department's training on use of force, a key issue at the heart of charges that the officers violated Floyd's civil rights. The commander of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
KRMG

Alabama inmate Matthew Reeves executed by lethal injection

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama inmate convicted for the shotgun slaying of a Selma man in 1996 was executed by lethal injection on Thursday night. Matthew Reeves, 43, was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. CST at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. He had no final words as he was led to the gurney in the execution chamber, AL.com reported.
ATMORE, AL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
48K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy