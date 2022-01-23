ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight: Sir Grout

timespub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe provide top-notch tile, grout, stone, and wood restoration and care services designed to enhance and protect hard surfaces in homes and businesses. Sir Grout is a leading innovator and award-winning company in the “hard surface” restoration and care industry that recognizes the special needs of home and business...

www.timespub.com

timespub.com

Spotlight: Joe Cairo, RE/MAX Centre

One question I get all the time is “When the best time is to list my home for sale?”. Everyone knows that the springtime is the best time to list a home. However, one of the misconceptions is to list in April to coincide with the actual spring season.
REAL ESTATE
timespub.com

Spotlight: BQ Basements & Concrete

Since 1997, BQ Basements & Concrete has been your local expert in basement and crawl space waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete lifting services. As your neighborhood foundation experts, we care about the health and safety of your home. Here’s a few tips on what to watch out for this winter:...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Hotels#Residential Services#Tile And Grout Services#Wood Services Wear#Wood Deep Cleaning#Stone Services
timespub.com

Spotlight: Yardley Farmers’ Market – Outdoor Winter Market

Yardley Farmers’ Market – Winter Market (YFM) is being held outdoors this year!. Shop local in Buttonwood Park, Yardley Borough on the first and third Saturday of each month through April 16, 10:00am to 12:00pm. You’ll find a wide selection of local vendors, including fresh produce all winter...
YARDLEY, PA
timespub.com

Flowers by Jennie Lynne design classes

Flowers by Jennie Lynne will be offering In-Person and DIY with video design classes for the Spring starting in January. Heather Towne CFD will lead each attendee through the design process, care and handling of flowers along with some tips and tricks in an hour-long class. Each attendee will take...
HOME & GARDEN
timespub.com

Spotlight: Headz First for the holidays

The hair specialists at Headz First are ready to get you through the winter season. At Headz First salon the team of six stylists can help you whether you need a haircut, Balayage, color treatment or just a nice blow out. We also offer gift cards with no expiration date....
HAIR CARE
