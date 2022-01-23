Spotlight: Sir Grout

Olean Native with Over 40 Public Permanent Artworks Nationwide. For the past 25 years, Meg Saligman has produced over 40 permanent public artworks worldwide, including some of the world’s largest public murals. Though she has produced works internationally, Saligman’s seminal murals in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are considered a catalyst for the contemporary mural movement. Her practice stems from a deep desire to use public art to give a voice to those who have been marginalized. With a focus on community engagement, collaboration, and facilitating social exchange in pursuit of shared experience, Saligman consistently amplifies local culture in her designs. She seamlessly combines both the classical and the contemporary using paint, glass, and light to give new life to existing architecture. In addition to her iconic murals,

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO