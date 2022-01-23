ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

The Three Most Important Players For Michigan Against Indiana

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SL4yo_0dtfK3KK00

Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3)

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS

Radio: WWJ-AM (950)

Michigan looked really good against Maryland last week but the Terps have struggled all year. As the Wolverines prepare to take on Indiana today in Bloomington, these three players need to show up in a big way.

Hunter Dickinson

Dickinson just needs to pretend he's playing against Maryland today. The big fella always plays well against the hometown team he feels spurned by, but today it's the Hoosiers. Dickinson is coming off a 21-point, six-rebound, six-assist (career high) effort against the Terps and he needs to shoot for that again. It could be a battle today against Trayce Jackson-Davis, but Dickinson needs to assert himself, get buckets when he can and facilitate when he can't. Dickson has a size advantage against Jackson-Davis, but the Hoosier big man is more athletic and plays above the rim just as well as Michigan's 7-footer. If Dickinson can approach a double-double with a few helpers again, Michigan will have a real shot against Indiana inside Assembly Hall.

Caleb Houstan

If Dickinson is on his game as a facilitator, no one stands to benefit more than Houstan. The talented freshman poured in 16 points against Maryland and knocked down 75% of his three pointers (3-for-4) due in large part to Dickinson setting him up for wide open looks. If those two can work some two-man game, or if the sets allow a double-teamed Dickinson to find an open Houstan on the wing, we could see similar success today.

Michigan Football: Top Five Offensive Plays of 2021

4 hours ago

Michigan Plays Its Best Game Of The Year, Handles Indiana

17 hours ago

DeVante' Jones

And finally there's Jones. As an experienced point guard and former Sun Belt Player of the Year, most people expected his transition to Michigan to be smooth and instant, but it didn't happen that way. Lately, however, Jones has looked more comfortable and is making better plays in all facets. As assistant coach Howard Eisley described in the video above, Jones is getting comfortable and starting to help the team out in a lot of ways. Against Maryland, Jones had 12 points, dished out four assists and only had two personal fouls. Silly fouls were an issue for Jones earlier in the season, but he hasn't even had four fouls in a game since December 11 against Minnesota. It's taken a little longer than most hoped, but Jones might finally be settling in.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
WolverineDigest

Will Johnson Is The Nation's Top Cornerback

Will Johnson has long been the crown jewel of Michigan's 2022 class, but he might be even better than people thought. After spending nearly a week down in Florida for the Under Armour All-American game, Johnson has been getting even higher praise than he did while he was competing at Grosse Pointe South. So much so, that Rivals.com now has Johnson as the No. 1 cornerback in the entire country and the No. 5 overall player nationally in its final rankings.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Eisley
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Michigan Wolverines#Cbs Radio#Wwj Am#Jackson Davis
WolverineDigest

Michigan Extends Win Streak To Three

Michigan didn't play its best game from a defensive standpoint, when it came to fouls or if we're talking turnovers, but they made the necessary plays down the stretch to get another solid win, their third in a row. The Wolverines were down 7 points with right around five minutes...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WolverineDigest

Everything Saddi Washington Said Ahead Of Northwestern Game

There's no doubt about it — Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington is a future head coach. When he speaks about the upcoming opponent, player roles on the team, the development of the freshman and the expectations for his players, you get the sense that he could run the show with ease. He outlined a lot of things ahead of tonight's matchup against Northwestern in the video above.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
904
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy