Ariana Madix recently paid a visit to the salon, and she left with a gorgeous refreshed hair look. On January 21, the Vanderpump Rules cast member took to social media to show off her foil-wrapped hair in the salon chair, before she debuted her stunning new color (courtesy of hairstylist Alysa Pace). Her bright blonde strands were parted down the middle with her signature money pieces framing her face. In her TikTok, she put her shoulder-length hair on display while flaunting her lightened locks. In another shot, Ariana's 'do was amped up even more after it was styled into loose, voluminous curls. The mixologist was radiant as she tousled her light locks.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO