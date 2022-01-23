ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Metallica, The Strokes, And Foo Fighters To Headline Boston Calling Festival

By rachel burton
NYS Music
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe celebration of the return of the annual Boston Calling festival called for three of rock’s more iconic bands as headliners. Metallica, The Strokes, and Foo Fighters kick-off to the annual three-day festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex. The once bi-annual event will take place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29,...

nysmusic.com

MassLive.com

Rage Against the Machine pulls out of Boston Calling 2022, previously expected to headline May music festival

Rage Against the Machine, the expected headliner for the Boston Calling 2022 Music Festival, announced they will no longer be performing at the event. “Rage Against the Machine will not perform at this year’s festival but... we can’t wait to share our full lineup with you tomorrow at 10AM,” Boston Calling posted to Twitter. The Los Angeles rock band is known for hit songs like “Bulls on the Parade” and “Guerilla Radio.”
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Jazz Fest to Return With the Who, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks Headlining

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Nelly and Willie Nelson. Festival organizers announced the lineup for the festival Thursday. It's scheduled over two...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Rage Against The Machine Will No Longer Be Playing 2022 ‘Boston Calling’ Festival

The reunited Rage Against The Machine‘s 2022 touring plans continue to shift after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic delaying their long-awaited return to the stage. It was newly announced today (January 20th) that the pioneering rap metal outfit will no longer be performing at this year’s ‘Boston Calling‘ festival.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Hear Foo Fighters rock out with ‘Fraggle Rock’

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a reboot of the original show created by the late Jim Henson, is now streaming on Apple TV+, and a soundtrack has also been released, with the hardest-rocking song coming courtesy of Foo Fighters. The band, which had previously been announced as making a...
MUSIC
WBUR

Here's the full lineup for the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival

Foo Fighters, The Strokes and Metallica will headline the Boston Calling Music Festival for its planned 2022 event, which is slated for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. The Strokes and Metallica replaced Rage Against The Machine at the top of the marquee, after it was announced Thursday that the influential rap metal band would no longer appear as scheduled.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Boston Calling Festival to return Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29

January 21, 2022 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival poised to make its triumphant return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 29, 2022, announces its full lineup today. Headlining the festival are rock & roll icons Metallica; alternative rockers The Strokes, playing their first show in Boston since 2006; and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling. The 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Calling Announces Full 2022 Lineup After Headliner Backs Out

Boston Calling announced its full 2022 lineup on Friday, one day after revealing that one of its headliners, Rage Against the Machine, had backed out of the three-day music festival. The festival is scheduled for May 27 to May 29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston's Allston neighborhood. Rage...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Music: Foo Fighters Share New Song, We Were Young Festival, Pearl Jam +More

The Foo Fighters are going into the world of the Muppets! They have released a new bombastic Fraggle Rock song called "Fraggle Rock Rock." The new song is on the "Fraggle Rock: Back to Rock" album. This is the soundtrack of the reboot of "The Muppets," Jim Henson's 1980s kid series that was about the puppets. The new show is set to air on Friday.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Foo Fighters Duel With Demons in ‘Studio 666′ Trailer

Foo Fighters square off against a host of supernatural ne'er-do-wells in the new trailer for their upcoming horror comedy film Studio 666. The trailer opens with the band members mulling over different ways to commemorate their upcoming 10th studio album, with Grohl insisting, "We’ve gotta break the mold on this one." The band moves into a historic mansion in Encino, Calif., to make the record. But while the mansion is beautiful, it also has a foreboding energy. "Do you guys get this overwhelming sense of death?" Grohl asks his bandmates.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Daryl Hall Announces First-Ever Solo Retrospective Album “BeforeAfter”

Daryl Hall Announced his first-ever solo retrospective album titled BeforeAfter which will be released on April 1, 2022. The album is being released by Legacy Recordings which is a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Daryl Hall is originally from Pottstown, PA but has become a staple name of NY with...
MUSIC
Metallica
NYS Music

In Focus: Evanescence and Halestorm Tour Concludes at Prudential Center

On January 21st, 2022, Halestorm and Evanescence finished their rocking tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The energy of the crowd was just as strong as the leading ladies that graced the stage for both bands, to say the least. Halestorm started their set off with their newest...
NEWARK, NJ
NYS Music

Wale Performs Under A Blue Moon At Webster Hall

Multi-platinum rap star Wale stopped at Webster Hall on Monday, January 24th for the second show of his ‘Under A Blue Moon Tour.’ The tour comes in support of his eponymous 2021 LP Folarin II released last October on Warner Records. Support for the night came from up and coming rappers Cam Wallace followed by Guapdad 4000. See our full photo gallery below.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Foo Fighters break new ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ chart record

Foo Fighters have broken a new Billboard chart record. The band’s song “Love Dies Young,” the current single off their new album Medicine at Midnight, has reached number nine on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving Dave Grohl and company a total of 29 top-10 hits on the ranking. That breaks a tie with Tom Petty, who hit the 41-year-old chart’s top 10 28 times as a solo artist and with the Heartbreakers, making the Foos the sole leader in Mainstream Rock Airplay top-10s.
MUSIC
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES

