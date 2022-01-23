Metallica, The Strokes, And Foo Fighters To Headline Boston Calling Festival

January 21, 2022 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival poised to make its triumphant return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 29, 2022, announces its full lineup today. Headlining the festival are rock & roll icons Metallica; alternative rockers The Strokes, playing their first show in Boston since 2006; and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling. The 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.
