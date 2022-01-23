Mason Mount Praises Chelsea Squad's Desire to Win as They Beat Tottenham 2-0

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount praised his side's attitude against Tottenham after they beat Antonio Conte's team 2-0.

The two sides have faced each other three times already in January and Thomas Tuchel has gotten the better of his managerial counterpart in all three encounters.

Mount has featured a little infrequently in recent weeks due to recovering from various issues including Covid-19 and a wisdom tooth operation, but he played 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Mount praised his team's performance on the day, insisting that their attitude carried them through the game.

"That's us, the way we play. You could see straight from the beginning the desire to win the ball back higher. That was definitely us today.

"Over the last couple of weeks we haven't had the results we wanted and you start looking around you and teams are creeping up. To win this game was massive for us."

Mount's impact back in the squad was noted immediately as the 23-year-old provided Romelu Lukaku with a chance early on in the first minute down the right flank.

The youngster continued to cause the opposition trouble as his creativity down in the wide areas proved difficult to deal with.

Mount managed to register an assist in the 55th minute as he swung in a free kick that Thiago Silva reached to make it 2-0 in the home side's favour.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side in the 47th minute with a stunning goal.

