Thomas Tuchel Hails Outstanding Chelsea After 2-0 Win Over Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has praised his Chelsea side for their outstanding effort during their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

After having four days to prepare for the London derby, Chelsea look re-energised and produced the goods against Antonio Conte's side.

A bright start wasn't rewarded as chances were wasted. But Hakim Ziyech broke the deadlock with a stunning strike into the top corner two minutes into the second half.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thiago Silva scored Chelsea's second with a glancing header eight minutes later to seal the win and claim all three points for the Blues, who got back to winning ways.

It was job done for Chelsea who satisfied their boss Tuchel who was full of praise for his team post-match.

What Thomas Tuchel said

He told Sky Sports: "We were working extremely hard for it and it was a tough match. The effort was outstanding and it was a deserved win. It is so hard to create chances against them but we were relentless and kept on believing.

"Keep on going, there was no need for changes, some details of when to take the risk and when not. Encouragement to keep on going."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel added: "The table is the table, it is our responsibility to prove ourselves every third day and now we have a break and it was important to go into this break with a performance we want. We needed this but needed also to do things better. The guys are very tired because it was a long run for us."

He is now looking forward to the break which will see him give his side a week off to rest and recover to recharge their batteries.

"Very important for morale - we go into a mini break, it changes everything, the mood, the belief," added the Chelsea head coach.

"We played the game we deserved. A lot of good stuff, we were patient and kept on believing and attacking in the second half.

"Now we try to breathe a little bit."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube